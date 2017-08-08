Niclas Eliasson: Bristol City sign Sweden Under-21 winger from IFK Norrkoping

Niclas Eliasson (left) is head coach Lee Johnson's fourth summer signing

Championship club Bristol City have signed Sweden Under-21 winger Niclas Eliasson for an undisclosed fee, reported to be in the region of £1.8m.

The 21-year-old leaves IFK Norrkoping, and has agreed a three-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

"It began very statistically based and then, the more we saw him play, the more we liked what we saw," head coach Lee Johnson told the club website.

"We couldn't turn down this opportunity to sign him. He can be very special."

Meanwhile, BBC Radio Bristol report that Swedish striker Gustav Engvall is set to leave the Ashton Gate club for a second loan spell, rejoining Djurgardens.

Eliasson has been capped at various youth levels for Sweden, linking up with Engvall in the Under-21 European Championships in Poland this year.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.