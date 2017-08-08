Bolton Wanderers: Manager Phil Parkinson and assistant Steve Parkin sign new deals

Phil Parkinson and Steve Parkin worked together at Bradford City prior to joining Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson and his assistant Steve Parkin have signed new contracts with the club.

Parkinson, 49, and 51-year-old Parkin were appointed in June 2016 and won promotion back to the Championship with the Trotters at the first attempt.

Former Bradford City boss Parkinson won League One manager of the month three times in his first season with Bolton.

"I'm delighted to agree the new deal and I'm looking forward to building on last season," Parkinson said.

The length of the pair's new deals have not been disclosed.

Parkin added: "I'm also delighted to have signed a new deal and we're all relishing the challenges that the Championship will bring this season."

Parkinson previously led Colchester United to promotion from League One in 2005-06 and Bradford City to the League Cup final in 2013 and promotion through the League Two play-offs in 2012-13.