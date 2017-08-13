French Ligue 1
Dijon1Monaco4

Dijon 1-4 Monaco

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe (left) scored 15 Ligue 1 goals last season as Monaco won the title

Radamel Falcao scored a hat-trick as Monaco, who left Kylian Mbappe on the bench, thrashed Dijon in Ligue 1.

A Sunday Times report has claimed that Mbappe, 18, has agreed to join Paris St-Germain in a deal that could exceed £200m.

He was not missed on the pitch as Falcao prodded home an opener and Jemerson's bicycle kick made it 2-0.

Falcao then curled home a fine goal, and headed home in the second half after Wesley Said had pulled one back.

Mbappe, who scored 26 goals in all competitions last season, went off injured in the defending champions' 3-2 win over Toulouse on the opening day.

Line-ups

Dijon

  • 30Reynet
  • 19RosierSubstituted forChafikat 56'minutes
  • 18Yambéré
  • 27Varrault
  • 2LangSubstituted forHaddadiat 54'minutes
  • 25Bouka Moutou
  • 22Kwon
  • 20Amalfitano
  • 14Marié
  • 10Sliti
  • 9SaidSubstituted forSammaritanoat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Leroy
  • 5Haddadi
  • 7Sammaritano
  • 15Balmont
  • 17Benet
  • 21Massouema
  • 26Chafik

Monaco

  • 1Subasic
  • 19SidibeBooked at 66mins
  • 25Glik
  • 5de Jesus Nascimento
  • 6de Oliveira Moraes
  • 20Rony LopesSubstituted forTielemansat 64'minutes
  • 8João MoutinhoBooked at 62mins
  • 2Tavares
  • 27Lemar
  • 9FalcaoSubstituted forCarrilloat 80'minutes
  • 15DiakhabySubstituted forBastião Diasat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Kongolo
  • 10Mbappe
  • 11Carrillo
  • 16Benaglio
  • 17Tielemans
  • 24Raggi
  • 31Bastião Dias
Referee:
Tony Chapron
Attendance:
14,295

Match Stats

Home TeamDijonAway TeamMonaco
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home15
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away10
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Dijon 1, Monaco 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dijon 1, Monaco 4.

Attempt missed. Cedric Varrault (Dijon) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fouad Chafik with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Jemerson.

Attempt blocked. Frederic Sammaritano (Dijon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Naim Sliti (Dijon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kwon Chang-Hoon.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Cedric Varrault.

Attempt blocked. Gil Dias (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Oussama Haddadi.

Attempt missed. Naim Sliti (Dijon) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Kamil Glik (Monaco) because of an injury.

Delay in match Naim Sliti (Dijon) because of an injury.

Foul by Kamil Glik (Monaco).

Naim Sliti (Dijon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Thomas Lemar (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Gil Dias replaces Adama Diakhaby.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Oussama Haddadi.

Attempt missed. Romain Amalfitano (Dijon) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Naim Sliti.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Guido Carrillo replaces Falcao.

Offside, Dijon. Kwon Chang-Hoon tries a through ball, but Naim Sliti is caught offside.

Foul by Fabinho (Monaco).

Kwon Chang-Hoon (Dijon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Youri Tielemans (Monaco).

Romain Amalfitano (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Falcao (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Oussama Haddadi (Dijon).

Substitution

Substitution, Dijon. Frederic Sammaritano replaces Wesley Said.

Foul by Jemerson (Monaco).

Kwon Chang-Hoon (Dijon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Adama Diakhaby (Monaco) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Lemar.

Attempt missed. Thomas Lemar (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Youri Tielemans (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Marié (Dijon).

Attempt missed. Wesley Said (Dijon) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fouad Chafik with a cross.

Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Jorge.

Booking

Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Djibril Sidibe (Monaco).

Naim Sliti (Dijon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Youri Tielemans replaces Rony Lopes.

Sunday 13th August 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon22006156
2Monaco22007346
3Marseille22004046
4Saint-Étienne22002026
5Bordeaux21104224
6Angers21104224
7Troyes21103214
8Guingamp11003123
9Paris SG11002023
10Toulouse21013303
11Lille21013303
12Montpellier21011103
13Strasbourg210134-13
14Rennes201123-11
15Nice200213-20
16Caen200202-20
17Metz200215-40
18Amiens200204-40
19Nantes200204-40
20Dijon200217-60
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

