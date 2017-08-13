Neymar scores on Paris St-Germain debut against Guingamp

Neymar had to wait 82 minutes for his goal

Neymar scored on his Paris St-Germain debut following his world record £200m transfer from Barcelona.

The Brazilian had a hand in all three goals as PSG beat Guingamp to maintain their 100% start to the season.

Jordan Ikoko opened the scoring with an own goal moments after Neymar's pass to Edinson Cavani was cut out.

Neymar then assisted Cavani with an excellent through ball, before the Uruguayan passed to his new team-mate late on to score from six yards out.

The 25-year-old Brazil international, who played on the left side but got involved centrally too, had a bright debut with plenty of flicks and tricks - although most of his shots were blocked before his late strike.

Neymar's debut in numbers

Neymar had 128 touches - his second highest in a European league game

All stats compared to his fellow forwards Edinson Cavani and Angel di Maria

6 shots, including blocked (same as Cavani and Di Maria)

88 passes (Cavani 21, Di Maria 63)

76% passing accuracy (Cavani 91%, Di Maria 86%)

7 key passes (Cavani 2, Di Maria 0)

22 duels (Cavani 4, Di Maria 7)

73% duel success (Cavani 50%, Di Maria 29%)

33 lost balls (Cavani 6, Di Maria 13)