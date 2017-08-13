Match ends, Guingamp 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.
Neymar scores on Paris St-Germain debut against Guingamp
Neymar scored on his Paris St-Germain debut following his world record £200m transfer from Barcelona.
The Brazilian had a hand in all three goals as PSG beat Guingamp to maintain their 100% start to the season.
Jordan Ikoko opened the scoring with an own goal moments after Neymar's pass to Edinson Cavani was cut out.
Neymar then assisted Cavani with an excellent through ball, before the Uruguayan passed to his new team-mate late on to score from six yards out.
The 25-year-old Brazil international, who played on the left side but got involved centrally too, had a bright debut with plenty of flicks and tricks - although most of his shots were blocked before his late strike.
Neymar's debut in numbers
All stats compared to his fellow forwards Edinson Cavani and Angel di Maria
6 shots, including blocked (same as Cavani and Di Maria)
88 passes (Cavani 21, Di Maria 63)
76% passing accuracy (Cavani 91%, Di Maria 86%)
7 key passes (Cavani 2, Di Maria 0)
22 duels (Cavani 4, Di Maria 7)
73% duel success (Cavani 50%, Di Maria 29%)
33 lost balls (Cavani 6, Di Maria 13)
Line-ups
Guingamp
- 1Johnsson
- 2IkokoBooked at 11mins
- 29Kerbrat
- 15Sorbon
- 3Braga Rebocho
- 8DeauxBooked at 77mins
- 17DidotSubstituted forThuramat 79'minutes
- 9CamaraSubstituted forPhiriat 71'minutes
- 19Salibur
- 24CocoSubstituted forBlasat 80'minutes
- 23Briand
Substitutes
- 5Diallo
- 7Blas
- 16Caillard
- 18Phiri
- 20Eboa Eboa
- 21Thuram
- 26Giresse
Paris SG
- 16Areola
- 32Dani Alves
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 20Kurzawa
- 6VerrattiBooked at 67minsSubstituted forPastoreat 80'minutes
- 8MottaBooked at 32mins
- 25RabiotSubstituted forMatuidiat 87'minutes
- 11Di María
- 9Cavani
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 3Kimpembe
- 12Meunier
- 14Matuidi
- 15Ganchinho Guedes
- 24Nkunku
- 27Pastore
- Referee:
- Antony Gautier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Guingamp 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jérémy Sorbon.
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).
Ludovic Blas (Guingamp) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Marcus Thuram (Guingamp) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lebogang Phiri.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Blaise Matuidi replaces Adrien Rabiot.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Guingamp 0, Paris Saint Germain 3. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa with a cross.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dani Alves.
Corner, Guingamp. Conceded by Dani Alves.
Substitution
Substitution, Guingamp. Ludovic Blas replaces Marcus Coco.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Javier Pastore replaces Marco Verratti.
Substitution
Substitution, Guingamp. Marcus Thuram replaces Étienne Didot.
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Étienne Didot (Guingamp).
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Motta.
Booking
Lucas Deaux (Guingamp) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Deaux (Guingamp).
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dani Alves.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Christophe Kerbrat.
Substitution
Substitution, Guingamp. Lebogang Phiri replaces Abdoul Camara.
Foul by Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain).
Jimmy Briand (Guingamp) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Yannis Salibur (Guingamp) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).
Yannis Salibur (Guingamp) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).
Yannis Salibur (Guingamp) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Pedro Rebocho (Guingamp) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.
Goal!
Goal! Guingamp 0, Paris Saint Germain 2. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.