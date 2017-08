Sammy Clingan: Glenavon sign former Northern Ireland international midfielder

Injury restricted Sammy Clingan's Linfield stint to 15 appearances

Glenavon have signed ex-Northern Ireland midfielder Sammy Clingan.

The former international moved to Linfield last summer but he had limited game time at Windsor Park because of injury and was eventually released.

Clingan's cross-channel career included spells at Norwich City, Coventry City, Nottingham Forest and Kilmarnock.

The midfielder, who won 39 Northern Ireland caps, lined out for Glenavon in a pre-season friendly against Loughgall on Saturday.

Glenavon open their Irish Premiership campaign with a contest away to Warrenpoint Town on Saturday.