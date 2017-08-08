Champions League: Manchester City will not face punishment if fans boo anthem
-
- From the section Football
Manchester City will not face punishment from Uefa this season if their fans boo the Champions League anthem after a change to regulations.
The club's fans have previously booed to express anger at European football's governing body over a number of issues.
Uefa opened disciplinary actions against City in October 2015, but decided against any sanctions.
The new 2017 disciplinary regulations contain no reference to causing a disturbance during competition anthems.
- Follow Match of the Day on Instagram for the best photos from the world of football.