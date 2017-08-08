Champions League: Manchester City will not face punishment if fans boo anthem

Manchester City fans
Manchester City fans responded to the Uefa investigation by holding up signs during the return fixture away to Sevilla on 3 November

Manchester City will not face punishment from Uefa this season if their fans boo the Champions League anthem after a change to regulations.

The club's fans have previously booed to express anger at European football's governing body over a number of issues.

Uefa opened disciplinary actions against City in October 2015, but decided against any sanctions.

The new 2017 disciplinary regulations contain no reference to causing a disturbance during competition anthems.

