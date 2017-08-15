Championship
Sheff Wed19:45Sunderland
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday
Sam Winnall (centre) celebrates scoring Sheffield Wednesday's goal against QPR
Click here for live text coverage on Wednesday 19:15-22:00 BST

    Sheffield Wednesday have doubts over Glenn Loovens and Sam Hutchinson after the pair limped out of Saturday's 1-1 draw with QPR.

    Forward Fernando Forestieri could play after being left out for internal disciplinary reasons on Saturday.

    Sunderland striker Josh Maja is a doubt after picking up a knock in Sunday's 3-1 win at Norwich City.

    Brian Oviedo and Jack Rodwell have been training but may be given further time to recover from injuries.

    Match facts

    • Sheffield Wednesday have only recorded one victory against Sunderland at Hillsborough in their last six league contests (D1 L4), conceding 12 goals at a rate of two per game.
    • The Black Cats have only lost one of their last 12 league encounters with the Owls (W8 D3), winning each of the last four.
    • Simon Grayson, who had a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday in 2000, has lost three of his four managerial visits to Hillsborough - including losing the last two - with the exception a 3-1 win as Huddersfield boss in September 2012.
    • Fernando Forestieri has been involved in 38 goals for Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions since the start of 2015-16 (27 goals, 11 assists); 10 more than any other Owls player in this period.
    • Lewis Grabban scored his first brace in league football since February 2015 against his former employers Norwich City in Sunderland's victory on Sunday.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Wednesday 16th August 2017

    View all Championship fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff33006069
    2Wolves33006249
    3Ipswich33007439
    4Middlesbrough32013126
    5Nottm Forest32016516
    6Leeds31203215
    7Hull31117524
    8Sunderland21104224
    9QPR21103124
    10Bristol City31116514
    11Birmingham31112204
    12Preston31111104
    13Reading311134-14
    14Derby311123-14
    15Fulham30302203
    16Barnsley310246-23
    17Sheff Utd310213-23
    18Bolton302134-12
    19Sheff Wed201112-11
    20Brentford301257-21
    21Millwall301246-21
    22Norwich201124-21
    23Aston Villa301226-41
    24Burton300317-60
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC