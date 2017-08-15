Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers
Norwich City are still without Alex Pritchard, who has had an operation on his ankle, and Jamal Lewis (knee).
Ivo Pinto, Wes Hoolahan and new signing Tom Trybull are lacking match fitness, while Timm Klose is also not available.
QPR winger Yeni Ngbakoto remains out with an ankle injury and Idrissa Sylla has a head injury.
Ian Holloway will also be without centre-half Grant Hall (tendonitis), while Steven Caulker is unlikely to start as he builds match fitness.
Match facts
- Norwich have lost just one of their last 14 home league games against QPR (W10 D3), including a 4-0 drubbing on the final day of last season.
- The Hoops have only managed three goals on their last seven league trips to Carrow Road, although one of these goals did come in a 1-0 victory in September 2008.
- Ian Holloway's last two league visits to Carrow Road has seen his sides concede 10 goals while scoring only once - a 6-1 loss as Millwall boss in December 2014 and 4-0 defeat on the last day of last season with the Hoops.
- The Canaries have lost just two games at Carrow Road in 2017 (W9 D4) but they did lose their last match 3-1 at home to Sunderland.
- QPR have collected just two points from a possible 24 available away from home in the Championship since they defeated Birmingham 4-1 in February.