Andre Gray: Watford close to agreeing deal for Burnley striker

Gray made 32 Premier League appearances for Burnley last season as the club finished 16th

Watford are close to agreeing a deal - thought to be worth about £18.5m - to sign Burnley striker Andre Gray.

The Hornets have already had two bids rejected for the 26-year-old, who is in the last 12 months of his contract.

Gray, who joined Burnley from Brentford for £9m in 2015, scored nine goals last season, despite a four-game ban for homophobic tweets he sent in 2012.

He was a key part of Burnley's 2016 Championship-winning team and attracted interest after turning down a new deal.