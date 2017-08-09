Andre Gray: Watford close to agreeing deal for Burnley striker

By Juliette Ferrington

BBC Sport

Andre Gray
Gray made 32 Premier League appearances for Burnley last season as the club finished 16th

Watford are close to agreeing a deal - thought to be worth about £18.5m - to sign Burnley striker Andre Gray.

The Hornets have already had two bids rejected for the 26-year-old, who is in the last 12 months of his contract.

Gray, who joined Burnley from Brentford for £9m in 2015, scored nine goals last season, despite a four-game ban for homophobic tweets he sent in 2012.

He was a key part of Burnley's 2016 Championship-winning team and attracted interest after turning down a new deal.

