Celtic to visit Dundee in League Cup, Rangers away to Partick Thistle
-
Holders Celtic will meet Dundee at Dens Park in the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup.
Last season's beaten finalists Aberdeen will be away to either Motherwell or Ross County.
Partick Thistle will host Glasgow neighbours and Premiership rivals Rangers.
And Livingston, who are the only Championship side in the last eight, will visit Hibernian with the ties to be played on 19, 20 and 21 September.
Scottish League Cup quarter-final draw:
Hibernian v Livingston
Motherwell/Ross County v Aberdeen
Dundee v Celtic
Partick Thistle v Rangers
Ties to be played on 19/20/21 September