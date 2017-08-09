Neymar: Brazilian striker's Paris St-Germain debut could be delayed again

Neymar's Paris St-Germain debut could be delayed again as French football authorities have still not received clearance following his world record 222m euro (£200m) move from Barcelona.

The Spanish football federation has until Thursday night to send the necessary documents, according to the LFP - French football's governing body.

If the deadline is missed, Neymar won't play for PSG at Guingamp on Sunday.

The Brazilian, 25, already had to miss Saturday's Ligue 1 win over Amiens.

