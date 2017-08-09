Maidenhead manager Alan Devonshire calls for defensive improvements

Alan Devonshire's Maidenhead United face Hartlepool in front of the television cameras on Saturday

Maidenhead United manager Alan Devonshire admits his side must improve defensively on their first two performances in the National League.

The Magpies have drawn one and lost one of their first two league games and face former League Two side Hartlepool at home on Saturday.

"We're still on the euphoria of winning the league last year," Devonshire said after their 2-1 home defeat by Wrexham.

"But that can change in this league if you win or lose six games in a row."

Maidenhead also face a tough run of matches in the opening month of the season, including Ebbsfleet United and Leyton Orient at home and a midweek trip to newly-promoted AFC Fylde.

"It's a hard, hard league," Devonshire told BBC Radio Berkshire. "But, let's wait and see where we are after 46 games.

"We've done OK so far, but I want us to defend better at set pieces as we've been poor so far."