Plymouth Argyle's Derek Adams says he made 'too many changes' in Bristol City loss

Derek Adams led Plymouth Argyle to automatic promotion from League Two last season

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams says he made "too many changes" as his side were thrashed 5-0 at Bristol City in the EFL Cup first round.

Only two players kept their places from Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Peterborough in the Pilgrims' League One opener.

"It was everybody's fault that we lost the game, and I include myself in that because I'm the manager," Adams said.

"Cups are important, but they're not as important as the league competition and I've got to judge that the best I can."

He added to BBC Radio Devon: "Obviously I've made too many changes - I've made nine changes and it didn't work out for us."

Championship club Bristol City made six changes for the tie, which the hosts led 3-0 after just 19 minutes.

"We had probably too many attacking players on the park and when you have that against a better standard of opposition it doesn't help," added Adams.

"To be fair to the players in the second half we went 5-4-1. Did we attack? No we didn't, because we didn't want to have a damaging score line."

Meanwhile, the Plymouth boss confirmed striker Ryan Taylor will be out for three months after breaking his ankle at London Road on Saturday, with offers made to two clubs over signing a potential replacement.