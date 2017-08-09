Northern Ireland manager Alfie Wylie says he is proud of his team's performance in the 2-0 defeat by Spain in the Uefa Women's U19 opener at Windsor.

Spain have reached the final in four of the last five years and were too strong for the hosts, who are making their first appearance in the tournament.

Northern Ireland captain Emma McMaster also reflected on the Belfast game and she looked ahead to Friday's second match against six-time winners Germany.