Seb Larsson: Hull City sign midfielder on one-year deal after Sunderland release

Hull City have signed midfielder Seb Larsson on a one-year contract after he was released by Sunderland.

Larsson, 32, was let go by the Black Cats at the end of June after making 203 appearances in all competitions over six years with the club.

The Sweden international previously played for Arsenal and Birmingham City.

"I am really looking forward to this fresh challenge; I had some options to consider, but I felt this was the best move for me to make," Larsson said.

He becomes Championship club Hull's seventh summer signing, following the arrivals of Michael Hector, Callum Burton, Ola Aina, Fraizer Campbell, Kevin Stewart and Ondrej Mazuch.

