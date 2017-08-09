Diallang Jaiyesimi: Norwich City winger joins Grimsby Town on season-long loan

From the section

Diallang Jaiyesimi was Norwich Under-23s joint-top scorer last season

League Two side Grimsby Town have signed Norwich City winger Diallang Jaiyesimi on a season-long loan deal.

Jaiyesimi, 19, joined Norwich from non-league side Dulwich Hamlet in January 2016 and spent last season playing for the Canaries' Under-23 team.

He scored eight goals in 33 appearances last term and now joins Grimsby having been on Norwich's pre-season tour.

Jaiyesimi, who can play as a winger, midfielder or striker, could make his debut against Coventry on Saturday.

