Grimsby Town v Derby County

Richard Keogh had put Derby 1-0 up at Grimsby before the original tie on 8 August was abandoned

League Two club Grimsby Town and Championship side Derby County will try again to complete their EFL Cup first-round tie on Tuesday.

Derby were leading the original tie 1-0 at Blundell Park when it was abandoned after 19 minutes because of heavy rain.

Grimsby will be without Sean McAllister after he pulled up in training, while Chris Clements is likely to miss out.

Meanwhile Rams boss Gary Rowett has intimated he will make changes to give fringe players an outing.

The winner will go to second-tier club Barnsley in round two.