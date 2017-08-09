Kyle Bartley: Swansea City give defender new four-year deal

Kyle Bartley spent some of the the 2013/14 season on loan with Birmingham

Swansea City have given defender Kyle Bartley a new four-year deal.

The former Arsenal centre-half joined Swansea in 2012 and has now committed his future with the Premier League side until 2021.

Bartley spent last season on loan with Leeds and played 45 Championship games.

The 26-year-old has now agreed terms with manager Paul Clement and will battle for a starting spot with Alfie Mawson, Federico Fernandez and Mike van der Hoorn.

"I gained a lot more confidence and experience from my loan spell last season," said Bartley.

"I feel a better person and a better player.

"I want to be able to express that on the pitch and fight for a first-team place.

"Federico and Alfie did fantastic last season, particularly towards the end, I thought they were our two star men."