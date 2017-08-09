Elliot Osborne: Morecambe sign midfielder from Fleetwood on loan

Elliot Osborne
Elliot Osborne had made one senior appearance for Fleetwood Town

Morecambe have signed midfielder Elliot Osborne on loan from League One side Fleetwood Town until January 2018.

The 21-year-old made one senior appearance for Fleetwood last season and had spells on loan with Tranmere Rovers and Stockport County in 2016-17.

"He is a player who we know is highly regarded," boss Jim Bentley said.

"He's young and growing as a player but we've heard good things about him and are looking forward to him joining and continuing his development."

