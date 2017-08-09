Luton Town defender Frankie Musonda signs new deal with League Two club

Frankie Musonda also played three games during a loan spell at Braintree last season

Luton Town defender Frankie Musonda has signed a new contract to run until the end of the 2018-19 season, with an option for a further year.

The 19-year-old centre-back has made eight appearances for the Hatters and scored in an EFL Trophy game against Gillingham last season.

Musonda was also captain of Luton's youth team two seasons ago.

"He's developing every day in training and we believe he will continue to improve," said boss Nathan Jones.