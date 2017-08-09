Ross Draper: Ross County agree deal for Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder

Ross Draper (left) in action against Ross County

Ross County have agreed a deal with Inverness Caledonian Thistle for the transfer of midfielder Ross Draper.

The move is subject to Draper, who has spent five years at County's Highland neighbours, passing a medical.

Englishman Draper, 28, had signed a three-year contract extension in January 2016.

He played 43 times for Caley Thistle last season as they were relegated from the Premiership and has started all five of their games this season.

Draper joined Inverness in July 2012 from Macclesfield Town after previous spells in England with Shrewsbury Town, Stafford Rangers and Hednesford Town.

The news of his proposed move comes as County prepare to host Motherwell in the second round of the Scottish League Cup on Wednesday.