Philippe Coutinho: Liverpool reject Barcelona's £90m bid for Brazil star
-
- From the section Football
Liverpool have rejected a bid of 100 million euros (£90m) from Barcelona for Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho.
More to follow.
Liverpool have rejected a bid of 100 million euros (£90m) from Barcelona for Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho.
More to follow.
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.