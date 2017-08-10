Oxford United: Gino van Kessel join's U's on loan from Slavia Prague
Oxford United have signed forward Gino van Kessel on a season-long loan from Czech Republic-based Slavia Prague.
The 24-year-old Dutchman joined Slavia just over a year ago but has since been on loan in Poland with Lechia Gdansk.
"We've been working for a while to work out this move to Oxford and things have worked out," Van Kessel told BBC Sport.
The Netherlands-born Curacao international is the club's fifth overseas signing since Pep Clotet's appointment as manager in July.
A statement on Slavia Prague's club's website said his move to Oxford had been agreed with a view to a permanent deal.
