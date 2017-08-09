Rangers 6-0 Dunfermline: Alfredo Morelos backed to get more goals

Colombian Morelos joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki this summer

Pedro Caixinha backed Alfredo Morelos to keep on scoring after he netted two in Rangers' 6-0 rout of Dunfermline.

Striker Morelos netted his first goals for the Ibrox side as they progressed to the League Cup quarter-finals.

Bruno Alves and Daniel Candeias also notched maiden Rangers goals with Kenny Miller and James Tavernier getting the other goals.

"He fought for every ball, he was always fighting," manager Caixinha said of 21-year-old Morelos.

"And he was in the right place to score. I think what really pleased me is the anger and the passion he played with.

"That's just two goals I'm sure in a long career of scoring many more goals for Rangers.

"Strikers live on goals and I am pleased my two strikers scored. The levels of confidence make a difference.

"I really enjoyed it tonight. Really pleased with the quality, commitment, pace and rhythm.

"The leadership was good, controlling the game. I have to be pleased with that."

Caixinha's side will visit Partick Thistle in next month's quarter-finals.

Pars boss Allan Johnstone admitted the second-tier visitors were "really poor" as they suffered their first defeat in six games this season.

"You can see the quality they've got once they've got their confidence up and start playing, so we made it a long night for us," he added.

"They have got a lot of good players who can hurt you, but we made it easy for them.

"We need to make sure we respond in the right manner.

"This is not going to make or break our season, a game against Rangers.

"We need to get back on track in the Championship, which is where we want to be successful this season."