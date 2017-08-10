Scottish Gossip: Patrick Roberts, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Partick Thistle

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Patrick Roberts will today discover if Manchester City will allow him to return to Celtic on loan, with rival interest from Southampton. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers plan to recruit players who will "add value to the club", reveals new director of football Mark Allen, who aims to work closely with manager Pedro Caixinha. (Daily Record)

Celtic are a big test but we must believe we can beat them says Dundee boss Neil McCann after drawing the holders in the last eight of the Betfred Cup. (Daily Record)

Hearts are to begin the interview process to find Ian Cathro's replacement, with Jon Daly likely to remain in charge until at least the meeting with Rangers on 19 August. (Sun)

Rangers got "nowhere near" £1m for Martyn Waghorn says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy, who signed the striker this week. (Daily Record)

Kieran Tierney insists he will stay level-headed after becoming the youngest player to captain Celtic and capping the occasion with an incredible goal. (Scotsman)

Striker Anthony Stokes is looking forward to an "intense" atmosphere at Ibrox on Saturday and thinks Hibs can trouble Rangers if they bring their "A game". (Scotsman)

Stokes (right) is back at Hibs for a third spell and scored twice in Tuesday's cup win over Ayr United

Striker Brian Graham is to leave Hibs and seal a two-year deal with English League Two outfit Cheltenham Town. (Sun)

Former Hibs boss Alan Stubbs reckons Scott Allan, now on loan at Dundee, made the wrong decision joining Celtic in 2015 - insisting the playmaker should have stayed at Easter Road. (Sun)

Partick Thistle midfielder Ryan Edwards hopes his wonderful midweek strike against St Johnstone can help land him a call-up for Australia. (Sun)

Right-back Liam Smith, 21, is closing in on a new Hearts deal before a probable loan move this month. (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray remains hopeful he can compete at the US Open next month despite withdrawing from the upcoming Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati due to an ongoing hip injury. (Independent)

Murray will lose his number one ranking to Rafa Nadal if the Spaniard reaches the semi-finals at this week's Rogers Cup in Montreal. (ATP)

Scotland centre Matt Scott pays tribute to Graham Hogg, who died aged 69 on Tuesday, saying the coach was "a great man who helped me to progress in the game". (Scotsman)