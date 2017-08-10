Jose Izquierdo: Brighton agree club-record deal for Colombian winger

Jose Izquierdo scored for Brugge in the Champions League against Leicester City last season

Brighton are set to break their transfer record for the third time this summer after agreeing a deal to sign Colombian international Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge.

The 25-year-old winger, who will join in a reported £13.5m deal, will complete the move after a medical.

Izquierdo scored 15 goals in the Belgian Pro League last term.

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton described him as "one of the standout players" in Belgium over the past three years.

Brighton say the winger's transfer fee would set a new club record.

Hughton's side broke their transfer record on Monday when they signed Dutch midfielder Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven for around £6m.

They had already paid a reported £5m in June for Valencia's Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

"Jose has good experience with almost 250 senior games in both Colombia and Belgium, and has played in the Europa League, Champions League and international football, having made his debut for his national team this summer," Hughton added.

Izquierdo won the Belgian Cup during his first season with Brugge in 2014/15, followed by the Belgian League title a year later - when he was named Belgium's Player of the Year.

His two international caps came in friendly matches against Cameroon and Spain in June.