Reece Cole: Newport County sign Brentford midfielder on loan

Reece Cole (R) made his senior Brentford debut in last season's win over Nottingham Forest

Newport County have signed Brentford midfielder Reece Cole on loan until January.

The 19-year old academy product made his senior Brentford debut in the win over Nottingham Forest towards the end of last season.

Cole signed a new three-year deal with the Bees in April 2017.

"The gaffer [Mike Flynn] really sold Newport to me. He said he was going to be playing youth and there's obviously a few experienced pros," Cole said.

Manager Flynn said: "I'm really pleased to get Reece in. He comes in and offers good competition in midfield and I'm looking forward to see what he can do and looking forward to him fighting for a place in the starting line-up."

