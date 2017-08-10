St Johnstone duo join Queen of the South on loan

Kane scored six goals for for St Johnstone last season

St Johnstone pair Chris Kane and Jason Kerr have joined Queen of the South on loan until January.

Striker Kane, 22, has made one start and three appearances as a substitute for Saints this season and recently signed a new two-year deal.

He scored six goals for the Perth club last term.

Central defender Kerr, 20, yet to debut for St Johnstone, spent two campaigns on loan at East Fife under Queens boss Gary Naysmith.

"He's a decent height and having played further up the park earlier in his career, he is comfortable on the ball," said Naysmith of Kerr.

"He's scored a few goals for East Fife from the back so he is a threat at set plays."

Kane has experience of the Championship, having spent time at Dumbarton on loan in 2013-14 and 2014-15 and scoring 15 goals in 30 games.

"He's a proven goal-scorer in both the Premiership and Championship," Naysmith told the club website. "He is our type of player, a young lad who wants to develop.

"Chris has become a bit frustrated at not playing every week, so to develop his career he wants to come to try to get a regular game.

"We have two experienced strikers in Derek Lyle and Stephen Dobbie that he can learn from."