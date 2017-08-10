Samu Saiz: Leeds United deny Port Vale claims player spat at opponent

Samu Saiz scored a hat-trick as Leeds eased to a 4-1 win over Port Vale

Leeds United have denied claims made by Port Vale boss Michael Brown that midfielder Samu Saiz spat at one of his players in Wednesday's EFL Cup game.

Brown said after his side's 4-1 defeat at Elland Road that Saiz spat at full-back Joe Davis in the first half.

Debutant Saiz went on to complete his hat-trick after the break.

Leeds said in a statement: "Our player denies the allegation and we are confident that the referee's report will vindicate him."

They added: "We are also disappointed by the treatment of our players throughout the match."

Former Leeds player Brown told BBC Radio Stoke after the game: "I think the boys lost focus a little bit. The guy who scored three goals spits in Joe Davis' face in the 40th minute and it is very hard to take.

"So that certainly knocked us off balance. We asked their staff to take him off, they ignored that and he scored three goals.

"That is why it was getting a bit heated down in the technical area."

The Football Association says it is aware of the reports of an allegation and will be following them up. BBC Sport has contacted Port Vale and are awaiting a response.