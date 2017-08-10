Ross Barkley: Everton midfielder could stay at club, says Ronald Koeman

Everton boss Ronald Koeman says there have been no offers for Ross Barkley and has not ruled out the midfielder staying at the club.

Barkley, 23, has one year left on his contract but has failed to sign a new deal.

Koeman said last month Everton "100%" expected the England international to leave but the Toffees boss now appears to have softened his stance.

"If there's no interest he will be part of team," said Koeman.

More to follow.