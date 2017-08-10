Ronny Song: Airbus sign son of former Cameroon star Rigobert

Rigobert Song, Ronny's father, won 137 caps for Cameroon

Cymru Alliance side Airbus UK Broughton have signed Ronny Song, the son of former Cameroon, Liverpool and West Ham United star Rigobert.

The 21-year-old Frenchman, from Metz, is a former Everton apprentice.

Song Jnr played in the French Under-19 league with Boulogne Billancourt, and the striker has also been on the books of Southport and Morecambe.

Airbus have also signed former Wales and Wrexham midfielder Mark Jones, 32, who has been with Bala Town since 2010.