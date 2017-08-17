Derek Adams: Plymouth Argyle boss frustrated by transfer window timing

Derek Adams brought in 14 players last summer as Plymouth gained promotion from League Two

Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams says having the transfer window open after the start of the season has made it "difficult" for him to sign players.

The Premier League and EFL will discuss the option of closing the summer window before the season begins.

The Scot has spent much of the summer trying to bolster his attacking options but has so far been left frustrated.

"It's not a good situation to be in - we would have liked to have completed all our business by now," Adams said.

"Having a transfer window close after the season's started is difficult, and from my point of view we would like to have our squad in place before the season started.

"It's not the case because we're dealing with other clubs - the transfer window's still open and they can hold on to their players until they feel it's necessary to let them go."

Nathan Blissett and 18-year-old Alex Fletcher, yet to make his league debut, are Plymouth's only recognised strikers following Ryan Taylor's ankle injury in their League One opener at Peterborough.

"If the transfer window was to close before the season started then you would have a full squad and I think the majority of people would be happy," Adams told BBC Sport.