BBC Sport - David Jeffrey says Ballymena will be facing a motivated Crusaders in season opener

Ballymena boss Jeffrey braced for Crues backlash

David Jeffrey says his Ballymena United side will be facing a motivated Crusaders outfit in Friday night's Irish Premiership season opener.

Crusaders had the title snatched from them by Linfield in the closing weeks of last season and Jeffrey believes Stephen Baxter's side will be "reinvigorated" for the new campaign.

The Crues hammered Ballymena 6-0 on the opening day of last season.

