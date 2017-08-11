Partick Thistle v Celtic: 'It's our time' to end 'Invincibles' run - Adam Barton

Thistle are one of only four sides to get a point against Celtic during their 50-match unbeaten run

Scottish Premiership: Partick Thistle v Celtic Venue: Firhill Stadium, Date: Friday 11 August, Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio Scotland & text updates on BBC Sport website

Partick Thistle midfielder Adam Barton wants his side to "go down in history" as the team to end Celtic's unbeaten domestic run under Brendan Rodgers.

The Scottish treble winners extended that sequence to 50 games with their 5-0 League Cup rout of Kilmarnock.

Celtic have won 46 of those matches but Barton says Thistle can use Celtic's 'Invincibles' tag as motivation.

"It's almost like our turn, to try and take this 'Invincibles' title off them," he said before Friday's meeting.

"You go into a game like this and you turn around to each other and say, 'It's our time, it's our turn to do this'.

"That's the biggest thing for me. We can go and upset them and we can go down in history probably for doing this and it would be all over the papers.

"We're playing for three massive points that we need. But taking that [unbeaten tag] off them would be incredible. That gives us that bit extra to show them they are not the team they are, and we are the team we want to be."

Thistle v Old Firm - 2016-2017 season v Celtic v Rangers Lost 4-1 - home Lost 2-0 - away Lost 1-0 - away Lost 2-1 - home *Drew 1-1 - away Lost 2-0 - away Lost 0-5 - home Lost 2-1 - home

Thistle lost their opening match of the Premiership season 3-1 at Hibernian, but bounced back in midweek with a 3-0 away win against St Johnstone in the League Cup.

Celtic had won 24 consecutive matches against their Glasgow neighbours before Alan Archibald's side secured a 1-1 draw at Parkhead in April, three days after Celtic were crowned champions for a sixth year in a row.

In May, Celtic eased to a 5-0 victory at Firhill.

"You can prepare as much as you want but we're up against a really strong Celtic side," Barton added. "Hopefully everyone will be on their game and give them a hard time.

"I think they will be stronger [this season] because Brendan Rodgers has had longer with them. This is his second season there. He's got everything he wants nailed down to a tee. All the players were there last season so they all know how he wants to play.

"They will probably get stronger and stronger. The only thing that can make them even stronger is by getting world-class players, and they can afford to do that."