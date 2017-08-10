Marten De Roon: Atalanta sign Middlesbrough midfielder

From the section

Marten De Roon made his Middlesbrough exit after playing in their 1-0 defeat by Wolves last weekend

Italian Serie A side Atalanta have re-signed midfielder Marten De Roon from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee, 14 months after selling him to Boro.

De Roon moved to the Riverside in June 2016 for a reported £12m and played 33 Premier League games in 2016-17.

The Netherlands international, 26, scored five goals in 36 league and cup games during his spell at Boro.

Meanwhile, manager Garry Monk confirmed the Championship club's interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker.

"He's a target and one of many that we've had throughout the summer months," said Monk.

