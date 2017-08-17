Lucy Bronze: England right-back in Lyon for talks over move from Manchester City

Lucy Bronze (centre)
Lucy Bronze (centre) headed in the opening goal for Man City in May's Women's FA Cup final

England right-back Lucy Bronze is in Lyon for talks with the Women's Champions League holders over a proposed move from Manchester City.

The 25-year-old could complete a move to the French club - who have won 11 consecutive league titles - this week.

Capped 48 times for England since her 2013 debut, the ex-Liverpool player helped City win May's Women's FA Cup.

Bronze is a key part of the Lionesses side that has reached consecutive semi-finals at major tournaments.

The former Everton full-back joined City in 2014 after winning back-to-back league titles with the Reds.

Named as the PFA Women's Player of the Year for a second time in 2017, the ex-Sunderland youngster is widely hailed as one of the best defenders in the world.

At City, Bronze has won the Women's Super League in 2016 as well as a Continental Cup (League Cup) and the 2017 Women's FA Cup.

She was also part of the side that lost 3-2 on aggregate to Lyon in the 2016-17 Champions League semi-finals, before the French side's victory over Paris St-Germain on penalties in June's final.

