Tony Andreu: Coventry City sign Norwich City midfielder on free

Tony Andreu (right) started his career in France but has also spent time on loan at Rotherham

Coventry City have signed Tony Andreu on a two-year deal after the midfielder left Norwich City by mutual consent.

The Frenchman, 29, joined the Canaries from Hamilton in February 2015, but made only eight first-team appearances.

He spent last season on loan at Dundee United in the Scottish Championship, where he scored 19 goals in 43 games.

"He is a goalscoring number 10 and a versatile attacking player that can play anywhere along the forward line," said Coventry boss Mark Robins.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.