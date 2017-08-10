Ramadan Sobhi signs new five-year deal with Stoke City

Ramadan Sobhi only joined Stoke last year from Egyptian giants Al Ahly

Stoke City's Egyptian winger, Ramadan Sobhi, has signed a new five-year contract with the English Premier League club.

The 20-year-old only joined Stoke last summer from Al Ahly in his homeland but he impressed in his 19 appearances during his maiden season and has been rewarded with an improved long-term deal.

"There's no doubting that Ramadan is an exciting young talent," Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes told the club's official website.

"The first year in a new league and it's fair to say new culture is always going to be challenging for a player.

"However, Ramadan has adapted to the league and country very quickly and showed that he has enormous potential.

"We're delighted to have secured him on a contract until at least 2022," Scholes added.

Sobhi has 16 caps for the Pharaohs and was a key member of the squad that reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon earlier this year.