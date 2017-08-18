Burton Albion v Birmingham City
Burton, who have lost all three league games so far, have midfielder Jackson Irvine available after suspension but Hope Akpan is banned.
Defender Stephen Warnock could return after injury, but captain John Mousinho (hamstring) is still out.
Birmingham City captain Michael Morrison may play in a protective mask after breaking his nose and damaging a cheekbone in the draw against Bolton.
Cheikh Ndoye (foot) should be available as should David Davis (virus).
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 36%
|Draw - 28%
|Away win - 36%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Burton won both Championship games against Birmingham last season, securing 2-0 victories both home and away.
- Burton were one of three sides that Birmingham lost both games against in the Championship last term, alongside Brighton and Derby.
- Burton have lost their past four league games, conceding 11 goals in the process. They last suffered five straight defeats during an eight-match losing run in March 2012.
- Blues have scored more than once in just one of their last 12 away league games, the 2-1 victory at Molineux in February.
- Nigel Clough has lost just one of his last six managerial clashes against Birmingham, winning four of them.
- Burton have had just two shots on target in their three league games so far this term, the fewest in the Championship.