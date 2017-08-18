Championship
Burton19:45Birmingham
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Birmingham City

Jackson Irvine
Jackson Irvine has won 13 caps for Australia
    Burton, who have lost all three league games so far, have midfielder Jackson Irvine available after suspension but Hope Akpan is banned.

    Defender Stephen Warnock could return after injury, but captain John Mousinho (hamstring) is still out.

    Birmingham City captain Michael Morrison may play in a protective mask after breaking his nose and damaging a cheekbone in the draw against Bolton.

    Cheikh Ndoye (foot) should be available as should David Davis (virus).

    Match facts

    • Burton won both Championship games against Birmingham last season, securing 2-0 victories both home and away.
    • Burton were one of three sides that Birmingham lost both games against in the Championship last term, alongside Brighton and Derby.
    • Burton have lost their past four league games, conceding 11 goals in the process. They last suffered five straight defeats during an eight-match losing run in March 2012.
    • Blues have scored more than once in just one of their last 12 away league games, the 2-1 victory at Molineux in February.
    • Nigel Clough has lost just one of his last six managerial clashes against Birmingham, winning four of them.
    • Burton have had just two shots on target in their three league games so far this term, the fewest in the Championship.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff33006069
    2Wolves33006249
    3Ipswich33007439
    4Middlesbrough32013126
    5Nottm Forest32016516
    6Sunderland31205325
    7Leeds31203215
    8Hull31117524
    9Bristol City31116514
    10Norwich31114404
    11QPR31113304
    12Birmingham31112204
    13Preston31111104
    14Reading311134-14
    15Derby311123-14
    16Fulham30302203
    17Barnsley310246-23
    18Sheff Utd310213-23
    19Bolton302134-12
    20Sheff Wed302123-12
    21Brentford301257-21
    22Millwall301246-21
    23Aston Villa301226-41
    24Burton300317-60
    View full Championship table

