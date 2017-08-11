Scottish Gossip: Stuart Armstrong, Celtic, Hearts, Rangers, Partick Thistle

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are bracing themselves for a £3m Southampton bid for midfielder Stuart Armstrong before the end of August. (Daily Express)

Former Tynecastle skipper Steven Pressley has had talks with director of football Craig Levein and owner Ann Budge as Hearts step up their search for Ian Cathro's successor. (Daily Record)

Partick Thistle are set to land striker Miles Storey from Aberdeen after the Dons completed the signing of Stevie May. (Sun)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is backing midfielder Graham Dorrans to earn a Scotland recall. (Sun)

Celtic coach John Kennedy admits the Scottish champions will have to be patient in their pursuit of Manchester City's Patrick Roberts. (Daily Mail)

And Kennedy welcomes the addition of Shaun Maloney to the Celtic coaching staff, saying the Scotland midfielder will use his experience of starring at a young age to help the Parkhead side's Academy players become model pros. (Daily Record)

Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter is grateful to manager Pedro Caixinha for giving him the chance to impress after a debut season on the sidelines due to injury. (Daily Record)

Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton is coy on speculation linking him with Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham. (Sun)

Hearts remain in the hunt for a right-sided midfielder and a goalkeeper despite not having a manager in place. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Dundee striker Marcus Haber insists he has a future with the Dark Blues after making his first start of the season in this week's League Cup win over neighbours United. (Sun)

Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds calls manager Derek McInnes a miracle-worker for bringing Ryan Christie back to the club. (Herald, subscription required)

Former Rangers and Hibernian midfielder Kevin Thomson urges fans to stay calm as the clubs prepare to meet for the first time since the 2016 Scottish Cup final. (Daily Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Injured Andy Murray holds on to his number one ranking for at least one more week as Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov upsets top-seeded Rafael Nadal in the third round of the Rogers Cup in Montreal. (ESPN)