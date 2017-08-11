West Brom manager Tony Pulis signs contract extension until 2019

Tony Pulis says he is "delighted" to sign a new deal with West Brom

Tony Pulis has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at West Brom until 2019.

The Baggies' manager's current deal was due to run until the end of the 2017-18 season, which kicks off on Friday.

Pulis says he is "delighted" to commit to the club following talks with chairman John Williams.

The 59-year-old, who led West Brom to a 10th-place finish in the Premier League last season, was appointed in January 2015.

Pulis wants to better that achievement this term: "I've said all along that we are in a building phase which requires a step-by-step process.

"I think we've seen an improvement all across the club in recent seasons and we must continue that in what is such a tough, tough league.

"We can never underestimate just how important it is to keep our place in a league that is now the most famous and the most followed in the world."

Pulis is joined on the bench this year by new assistant manager and former Hawthorns boss Gary Megson.

West Brom host Bournemouth on Saturday in their opening Premier League match.