Shaun Donnellan: Walsall sign West Brom player on six-month loan

From the section

Walsall are the fourth club Shaun Donnellan has been loaned out to in his career

League One side Walsall have signed Shaun Donnellan on a six-month loan deal from West Bromwich Albion.

The 20-year-old, who can play in defence and midfield, scored for West Brom against the Saddlers in a pre-season friendly in July.

Donnellan, a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, is Walsall's sixth new arrival.

"He's a versatile player who can cover a number of positions. We're delighted to get him in," said boss Jon Whitney.

Donnellan has previously spent loan spells with Worcester City, Stevenage and Dagenham.

He will be available for Walsall's home game with Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.