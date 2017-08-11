Neymar can make Paris St-Germain debut against Guingamp on Sunday

Neymar is now free to make his Paris St-Germain debut on Sunday

Neymar can make his Paris St-Germain debut after French football authorities received clearance following his £200m world record move from Barcelona.

The 25-year-old forward can play for the Ligue 1 side at Guingamp on Sunday.

The hold up was down to a delay in the arrival of the Brazilian player's international transfer certificate from Spanish football authorities.

At a pre-match news conference, PSG boss Unai Emery said Neymar was "physically ready to start" the game.

Brazilian Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona last week.

He had to watch from the stands as his new side beat Amiens in their first match of the new season.

How do international transfers work?

Transfers between clubs in different countries must include Fifa's international transfer certificate (CIT). It is this document that the French football authorities were waiting to receive.

Both the French Football Federation (FFF) and the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), which runs Ligue 1, confirmed the transfer was now complete.

"We received the CIT and Neymar can play on Sunday," a spokesperson for the LFP said in a statement to BBC Sport.

Neymar's move to France has been troubled since the release clause in his contract was triggered.

Spain's La Liga believes PSG are violating Uefa's financial fair play (FFP) rules and Barcelona previously said they would report the French club to European football's governing body, Uefa, for a FFP breach.