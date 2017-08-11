Irish Premiership: Linfield in 'good place' for title defence says David Healy

Linfield celebrate winning the Gibson Cup in April after a thrilling title tussle with Crusaders

Linfield boss David Healy says his side are "in a good place" as they begin the defence of the Irish Premiership title against Carrick Rangers on Saturday.

The Blues will be without Andrew Waterworth and Matthew Clarke, both injured in the European tie against Celtic, but Healy remains upbeat.

"We got a lot of credit out of the two Celtic games after we finished off the season strongly," Healy told BBC Sport.

Indeed, the Blues are unbeaten domestically since 3 January.

That record means Healy's side are inevitably favourites to retain their title but the manager is playing down all that talk.

"People says we are the favourites but Crusaders were favourites last year and we toppled them.

"A lot of the managers have recruited good players this summer and I think it's going to be a competitive league as always."

Josh Robinson will be in Linfield colours this season after the Blues won a battle with Crusaders for his signature

Robinson Linfield's most high-profile summer recruit

Like other clubs, Linfield haven't rested on their laurels during the summer with Josh Robinson their most high-profile recruit, Robert Garrett returning to Windsor Park and Jordan Stewart plus former Rangers man Andrew Mitchell also signed by Healy.

While Healy is heading into his third campaign with the Blues, Barry Gray is readying himself for his first competitive outing as Cliftonville boss as they host Ards on Saturday.

The former Warrenpoint Town boss says he has been delighted with the effort produced by the Reds squad during an extended 10-plus weeks pre-season.

"They've had to take on a lot of new routine, a new playing style and new training set-up after my arrival but they have been been brilliant," said Gray.

Joe Gormley is back at Solitude after an injury-hit two seasons cross channel and the Belfast man has been in free-scoring form in pre-season.

"I've said to him that we've got to be realistic in that he's had a lengthy lay-off. But in the last few number of weeks, he's done really well," adds the manager.

Barry Gray was appointed Cliftonville manager after Gerard Lyttle's departure

Gray says European spot a 'minimum' for Reds

Asked for targets going into the new campaign, Gray candidly admits that securing a European spot will be "a minimum".

"Then in a couple of months after we have started to work the team in a competitive environment, we'll have a better gauge at giving ourselves more specific targets."

Gray's former club Warrenpoint face an evening kick-off against a Glenavon side which could feature summer additions Andy Mitchell and Sammy Clingan.

But Lurgan Blues boss Gary Hamilton says his squad will have a youthful look this season after the departures of a number of experienced campaigners.

"We hope the younger players will give us energy and a bit of enthusiasm but we know it's going to be difficult," insists the former Northern Ireland striker.

"We will aim for the top six and see after that where the season takes us."

Former Portadown and Cliftonville striker Darren Murray (left) will be in action for Warrenpoint this season.

Warrenpoint active in transfer market

Promoted Warrenpoint have been active in the transfer market during the summer with Darren Murray, Sean Mackle, Alan Blayney, Neil McCafferty, Martin Murray and Seanna Foster among the players snapped up by manager Matthew Tipton.

Coleraine head into their opener at Dungannon Swifts minus striker James McLaughlin, who is out for the season because of a knee injury, and Lyndon Kane who has a broken foot.

However, Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney has signed several players including Josh Carson, Joe McCready and Stephen O'Donnell and Coleraine fans will be optimistic that they can challenge again for honours after finishing third in the table last season and also reaching the Irish Cup final.

After an underwhelming campaign last season, Glentoran's pre-season included a worrying 3-0 defeat by East Belfast and manager Gary Haveron is unlikely to be relishing the opening trip to Ballinamallard.

Haveron has been active in the transfer market with former Linfield and Cliftonville midfielder James Knowles recruited along with Daniel Kelly, John McGuigan, who returns to the club, plus several young players including Corey McMullan and Tiarnan McNicholl.

Ballinamallard fought well to avoid the bottom two spots as they finished 10th last season but while Gavin Dykes has acquired classy veteran midfielder Richard Clarke from Crusaders, the departures of Ryan Mayse and Liam McMenamin reduces their playing strength.