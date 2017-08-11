Lewis Baker: Chelsea loan midfielder to Middlesbrough for the season

Lewis Baker was part of the Vitesse Arnhem side that beat AZ Alkmaar to win the Dutch Cup

Premier League champions Chelsea have loaned midfielder Lewis Baker to Championship side Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season.

The England Under-21 international, 22, was part of Vitesse Arnhem's Dutch Cup winning side last season, scoring 10 goals in 33 league games.

Baker also played four games in the Under-21 European Championships this summer, netting once.

"It's going to be an exciting season," Baker told the club website.

"I'm here to give my input and hopefully get the club back to the Premier League."

Despite spending the past two seasons in the Eredivisie with Vitesse, Baker has experience of the EFL with MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday.

Boro have had a good relationship in terms of loaning players to the Teessiders, with Patrick Bamford, Nathaniel Chalobah, Tomas Kalas and Kenneth Omeruo among those to have made the switch.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.