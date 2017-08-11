Danny Rose: Defender apologises to Tottenham for ill-judged comments

Danny Rose made 18 Premier League appearances for Tottenham last season, scoring two goals.

Defender Danny Rose has apologised to Tottenham for his recent comments about the club, saying the timing and manner of them was "ill-judged".

The 27-year-old left-back told the Sun on Thursday that Spurs needed to sign "two or three players" this summer and "not ones you had to Google".

England international Rose also felt he and his Spurs team-mates are underpaid.

"My words were not meant to offend," said Rose in a statement released by his management company.

"For that I would like to apologise to the chairman, manager, my team-mates and the fans."

Tottenham, who travel to Newcastle for their Premier League opener on Sunday, have not signed any players this summer and sold right-back Kyle Walker to Manchester City in July for £45m.

Rose has been at Tottenham for more than a decade after joining from Leeds United in July 2007.

He has made 144 appearances for the club after becoming a first-team regular in 2013.

Rose out but Trippier injury boost for Spurs

Rose will miss the game against Newcastle with a knee problem but Spurs have been boosted by the news that Kieran Trippier's injury is not as bad as first feared.

The right-back limped off with an ankle injury in Saturday's 2-0 friendly win over Juventus at Wembley.

However on Friday, Tottenham said Trippier has minor ligament damage, adding that "a short recovery time is expected".