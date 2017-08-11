FAI Cup: Dundalk v Derry City (Sun)

From the section

Ronan Curtis may feature in the FAI Cup opener against league champions Dundalk

Derry City striker Ronan Curtis could be in FAI Cup action against Dundalk on Sunday after his proposed move to Swedish side Ostersunds fell through.

Curtis failed to agree personal terms with Ostersunds after a fee was agreed between the clubs.

City boss Kenny Shiels will decide on Sunday whether to play Curtis in a tough first-round tie at Oriel Park.

Northern Ireland U21 international Conor McDermott is banned for the game against the league champions.

Curtis, 21, travelled to Sweden on Thursday to discuss personal terms but he is now staying with Derry.

The forward has scored six goals for the Candystripes this season.

The FAI Cup opener is a repeat of last year's semi-final in the competition, when Dundalk prevailed 2-1 in a replay.

Dundalk lie second in Premier Division and seven points clear of third-placed Derry.