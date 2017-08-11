BBC Sport - Antonio Conte: Alvaro Morata needs time to adapt to Chelsea's style
Morata needs time to adapt to Chelsea style - Conte
Chelsea's record signing Alvaro Morata needs 'time to adapt' to the style of the Premier League champions, says manager Antonio Conte. The forward joined from Real Madrid for £60m on a five-year deal in July.
