Michael Hefele: Huddersfield Town defender signs new deal

Michael Hefele scored on his debut in English league football with a late equaliser at Aston Villa

Huddersfield defender Michael Hefele has signed a deal to keep him at the club until the end of next season.

The 26-year-old joined the Terriers from Dynamo Dresden in July 2016 and made 40 appearances in 2016-17.

Boss David Wagner said: "I think everyone can see how big an influence he is in the dressing room and how good of a character he is for the team."

The Terriers start their inaugural Premier League campaign at Crystal Palace on Saturday.