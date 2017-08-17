Oliver Burke - I'll bide my time for another Scotland chance

Burke impressed in a pre-season friendly against Benfica at the Emirates Arena

Oliver Burke hopes more game-time this season can help him force his way back into Gordon Strachan's Scotland squad.

Burke made his Scotland debut against Denmark in March 2016, five months before a £13m move to Red Bull Leipzig in Germany.

However, he did not feature in the last two World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and England.

"I won't have my head down because of not being called-up in the past squads," Burke told BBC Scotland.

"I have to wait for my time and if I do get the call-up again I'll be more than ready to impress the coaches and to go again. Hopefully I get another call-up."

Explaining the decision to omit Burke from the squad to face England at Hampden in June, Strachan said: "I think the expectation from myself, the media and fans has maybe put too much on him."

Burke does not feel international honours came too soon, but relished the opportunity to appear instead for the national under-20s side at the Toulon Tournament, where he helped the Scots to a famous victory over their Brazilian counterparts.

The last of Burke's five Scotland appearances came against Canada in a friendly in March

"For us it was a very good tournament, we did very well," said the 20-year-old. "For me, I got a lot of confidence in myself as a player, just enjoying myself, being free and enjoying my football.

"I thought it was great and the team were very good. I knew a few of my team-mates from past squads and from Nottingham Forest so it was nice."

'I didn't know I was the most expensive Scot'

The transfer fee Burke commanded when moving from Forest to Leipzig was the highest ever paid for a Scottish player.

"To be honest I didn't have a clue that I was the most expensive Scottish player," he said. "It's not something that comes into my head.

Although he made 25 Bundesliga appearances last season, most of the action he saw was off the bench, with only five league starts. More game-time is priority number one this season.

"My first year in Germany has been something different for me. I think it's been a big step for me, a different style of football, and I think it's been good. It was a very up and down season for me.

"Obviously I want to be playing more football and more games but the more learning I do the more I get to know the team.

"I think it's very difficult when you're constantly on the bench and waiting for your time to come on and make an impression.

"Every footballer wants to be in a starting position on the pitch. I need to get that really to get the confidence.

"To become a better player it's all about the minutes on the pitch and that's important this season. Getting more starts under my belt would be fantastic."

You can listen to the full interview with Oliver Burke on Sportsound on Friday 18 August from 1830.